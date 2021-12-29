Jada Pinkett Smith is making the best of her hair loss.
The actress and "Red Table Talk" host first went public about losing her hair in 2018.
On Tuesday she shared a video on her verifed Instagram account that showed her closely shaved hair.
"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she chuckled and ran a finger across her hairline. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. "
In the caption she wrote "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!"
Pinkett Smith, who appears in the latest "Matrix" film, explained that the line just showed up and she wanted to explain so people didn't ask questions.
"But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there," she said in the video. "And I'm just going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
