Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is helping bring back a cult classic.
Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Road House' remake for Amazon Prime
- By Marianne Garvey
-
-
- 0
Most Popular Stories
Most Popular Slideshows
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
To subscribe to the e-edition, click here.
Other
"The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting …
- State lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s school funding math
- Henry County Rotary Club collecting gently used medical equipment
- New Webb telescope image reveals the chaotic Cartwheel galaxy
- An NRA charity planned to raffle an AR-15 at a Texas event. Then Uvalde families protested and the group lost its site
- How to follow Tuesday's primary elections
-
Daweenis1890 said:So for this cost can the schools actually cook food instead of all the prepackaged garbage? Last year they literally served honey buns for bre…
-
Countessofcoin said:and who are Rev. Dr. Bert Neal and James Robinson, and what have they done to deserve a key to the city? What are the MCC drinking during thes…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.