Jay-Z joins Instagram

HOV is officially on the gram.
Jay-Z, who is well known for not being very active on social media, launched an Instagram account on Tuesday.
The rapper/entrepreneur/anything else he wants to be stayed true to his minimalist approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film "The Harder They Fall," and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the Black Western's premiere on the streaming service.
He serves as a producer on the project which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.
Jay-Z also curated the film's soundtrack with music by him, naturally.
As of Wednesday the account -- which sports a back in the day photo of the rapper as his profile pic -- was quickly approaching 2 million followers.
But don't expect him to be all over the place liking photos. Jay-Z is only following one person: His equally famous and productive wife, Beyoncé.
