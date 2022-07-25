Joni Mitchell does a rare performance at the Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell made a surprising return to the stage at the Newport Folk Festival on July 24.

 Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock

Seeing Joni Mitchell perform these days is a rarity, but this weekend she made it happen.

Mitchell made a surprising return to the stage Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival, an annual folk music festival in Newport, Rhode Island. The iconic singer -- known for '70s hits like "Amelia" and "Big Yellow Taxi" -- joined Brandi Carlile on stage, for a set that included "A Case of You," "Carey" and the Gershwin classic "Summertime."

