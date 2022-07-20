Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
"Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!!" AEG Presents UK tweeted Monday.
"Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023," the tweet reads. "Details of postponed U.S shows coming soon!"
Bieber's rep confirmed the news to Variety.
Last month the singer announced he was pausing his tour because of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him unable to move half of his face.
"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in a video posted on his verified Instagram account. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."
He later offered an update about how he was doing with the rare neurological syndrome, caused by the same virus that can cause chicken pox and shingles.
"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," he said.
CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
