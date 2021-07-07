Juvenile remakes 'Back That Thang Up' as a vaccine anthem

Juvenile has teamed up with fellow artists Mannie Fresh and Mia X, to remake his iconic hit "Back That Thang Up" into a new vaccine anthem titled, "Vax That Thang Up."

Juvenile doesn't just want you to get his latest song stuck in your head, he wants you to get stuck in the arm.

The New Orleans-based rapper has teamed up with fellow artists Mannie Fresh and Mia X to remake his iconic hit "Back That Thang Up" into a new vaccine anthem titled, "Vax That Thang Up."

Vaccine hesitancy among people of color during the Covid-19 pandemic has been an issue and the trio lay out the reasons to be vaccinated with updated lyrics like Mannie Fresh quipping, "Gurl you can be the queen...after quarantine."

"I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement. "We don't know what we're facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive."

The original "Back That Thang Up" was recorded in 1998 and released in 1999.

The campaign is a collaboration between the artists, Atlanta-based creative agency Majority and BLK, one of the largest dating apps made for Black singles.

Majority was co-founded by legendary basketball player-turned-analyst Shaquille O'Neal earlier this year as a way to bring more diversity to the advertising world. O'Neal works for TNT, which shares a parent company with CNN.

