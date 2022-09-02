Kanye West returned to Instagram and had some things to say about his family.
West said he was going to be the one to decide where his four kids go to school.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$5.99
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Promo
|$1.00
|for 30 days
Kanye West returned to Instagram and had some things to say about his family.
West said he was going to be the one to decide where his four kids go to school.
"I'm the kids father," he wrote.
"Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago," he wrote, in reference to his daughters.
West also posted a screenshot of a text from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, where she wrote, "Can u please stop."
West replied, "No. We need to talk in person."
West shared a screenshot of a purported text message from his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in which she asked her daughter to have West stop the public exchange.
"Tell him to please stop mentioning my name," the screen shot of Jenner's purported message read.
West also asked Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, the father of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's children, respectively, to side with him, writing, "We in this 2gthr" to the two men.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four young children.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Rookie Spencer Strider pitched eight scoreless innings and set a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 16 strikeouts as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For Sale: 2 cemetery plots in Fairview Memorial Gardens-$…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
FOR SALE 2007 Harley Davidson Custom Sportster 1200 CC. S…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.