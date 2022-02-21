Keke Wyatt is set to add to her already large family.
The R&B singer announced over the weekend that she is expecting their eleventh child.
"My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1' to the Wyatt Bunch!," the caption read on a photo she shared on Instagram.
She included the hashtags #Baby11, #TrustingGod, #BabyDarring, #TheWyattBunch, #Family and #KekesKids.
She and Darring married in 2018.
The 39-year-old was previously married to Michael Ford and Rahmat Ford.
Wyatt was a teen when she had a hit duet with singer Avant with the single "My First Love," which was a cover of a 1983 hit song by René and Angela.
In 2017 Wyatt was a cast member of the TV One reality series "R&B Divas: Atlanta."
Her last child was born in 2020.
