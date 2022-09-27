...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
north-northwest around 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Kelly Ripa recalls comment from Regis Philbin before first show that made her feel 'terrible'
"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful," she told the publication. "But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk."
According to Ripa, she had guest co-hosted the show three times when she was offered the position permanently following the departure of Philbin's longtime co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford.
The job offer also came with the "ominous" warning, "They want you to know who your boss is," Ripa said.
When she arrived at the show with her hair and makeup team, Ripa said Philbin turned to their executive producer Michael Gelman and said, "Uh-oh, Gelman, it's got an entourage."
"I felt horrible," Ripa recalled. "He was probably trying to be funny, but at the same time it felt like a pile-on. I understand that probably he didn't want a co-host, but the network wanted me to be the co-host and I didn't think I should pass up that opportunity. I don't think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me."
Ripa said she remembers their interactions away from work fondly and she holds great respect for her late colleague.
"If I could become a tenth as good, I'd be happy," she said of Philbin. "It's taking the audience on a ride with you and remembering that you are always the butt of the joke. I loved him, and I still do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.