Kendrick Lamar has released his fifth solo album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
The 18-track album features guest collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Summer Walker. Pharrell Williams is named as a producer on "Mr. Morale."
Lamar just released a new song, "The Heart Part 5" and a deep-fake video to go along with it, but the track is not on the album.
Lamar's last studio album was "Damn," released in 2017.
The full tracklist is below:
Disc 1: Big Steppers
1. United In Grief
2. N95
3. Worldwide Steppers
4. Die Hard ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
5. Father Time ft. Sampha
6. Rich (Interlude)
7. Rich Spirit
8. We Cry Together ft. Taylour Paige
9. Purple Hearts ft. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah
Disc 2: Mr. Morale
1. Count Me Out
2. Crown
3. Silent Hill ft. Kodak Black
4. Savior (Interlude)
5. Savior ft. Baby Keem & Sam Dew
6. Auntie Diaries
7. Mr. Morale ft. Tanna Leone
8. Mother I Sober ft. Beth Gibbons of Portishead
9. Mirror
