Khloe Kardashian is the mother of a biracial child and wants to fully embrace that.

Appearing on Leomie Anderson's "Role Model" podcast the reality star/entrepreneur talked about raising her 3-year-old daughter, True, whose father is professional basketball player Tristan Thompson.

"I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color," Kardashian said.

"I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black,'" she said. "I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'"

As she plans on educating herself about race even while educating her daughter, Kardashian will have some family aid.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner also have children by Black men.

"The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together," Kardashian said.

