Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian release 'Jingle Bells' song

Kris Jenner is sharing her holiday spirit in song.
The famous momager and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner empire released her version of "Jingle Bells," with her soon-to-be son-in-law, Travis Barker, on the drums and daughter Kourtney Kardashian playing bells.
Kardashian posted about the song on her Instagram writing, "A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."
The cover art features a throwback photo of Jenner during Christmas in a red sequin dress in front of a fireplace.
Khloe Kardashian is all here for it, writing on Twitter "My Queen."
Jingle all the way!
