Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga, here onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April in Las Vegas, has announced she will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to "Joker."

 Rich Fury/Getty Images North America

It's hard to keep a poker face with this "Joker" sequel news.

Lady Gaga has announced she will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to "Joker."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.