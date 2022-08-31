Laverne Cox was at the US Open recently when she started trending.
That's because she was misidentified on Twitter as Beyoncé.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
Laverne Cox was at the US Open recently when she started trending.
That's because she was misidentified on Twitter as Beyoncé.
Here's how it happened: "The Morning Show" actor Choni Francis posted a clip that included a masked Cox enjoying a tennis match and tweeted that it was Queen Bey.
A few folks began to tweet that it wasn't the superstar singer, but instead was Cox, who came to fame as one of the stars of "Orange Is the New Black."
Cox grabbed it and reposted it on her verified Instagram account, writing "Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity."
"These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce," her caption continued.
Francis leaned into it all and appealed to the Bey Hive, as Beyoncé's devout fan base is known.
"14 years of comedic creativity and one tweet, and this how the #BeyHive finally knows of my existence," he tweeted. "I am one of you. accept me.."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
TravelPerk ranked the countries that spend the most on domestic and international business travel, as well as their future outlook as they recover from pandemic-induced loss of business. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For Sale: 2 cemetery plots in Fairview Memorial Gardens-$…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
FOR SALE 2007 Harley Davidson Custom Sportster 1200 CC. S…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.