Actress Letitia Wright was injured overnight during production of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a source close to the production tells CNN.
The news was first reported by Variety.
"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a spokesperson for Marvel told the publication on Wednesday.
A representative for Wright told CNN on Thursday that she had been discharged from the hospital and was recuperating.
The incident took place while filming in Boston. Wright's injuries are not expected to impact the movie's production schedule, according to the source.
Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, a Wakandan princess and accomplished inventor. Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel to the 2018 hit which starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the titular role.
