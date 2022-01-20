Are we finally going to get the couple we have been wanting for years?
During a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show, Mariska Hargitay was asked about her "Law & Order: SVU" charatcer Olivia Benson's relationship with former partner Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.
After a decade of being apart, the characters have reunited and Stabler is on a new show, "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Barrymore pointed out that with the death of Stabler's wife, he is free to explore a romantic relationship with Benson.
"He is free, and I think he's got eyes for me," Hargitay said. "But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She's frightened."
But that doesn't mean there's not a possibility of coupledom, according to Hargitay.
"The energy's there," she said. "Olivia's been in love with him for many a year."
Alright now!
Just don't get your hopes up for it to happen anytime soon.
"I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve [his wife] Kathy Stabler," Hargitay said.
