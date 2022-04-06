Matthew Broderick will sit out Broadway's "Plaza Suite" after testing positive for Covid-19.
The actor tested positive on Tuesday, "despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols," the production announced.
Broderick stars in the Neil Simon play alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker, who has tested negative and will continue performing.
The show marks the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage since 1996's "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." The two play three different couples at the famous Plaza Hotel.
According to Playbill, Broderick's standby Michael McGrath will stand in for him while he recovers.
The play also stars Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson and Eric Wiegand
Plaza Suite opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre. John Benjamin Hickey directs. The show had been postponed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
