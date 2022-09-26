Megan Thee Stallion creates website for fans that lists mental health resources

Megan Thee Stallion, seen here performing onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 in December 2021 in Washington, DC, is helping make mental health resources more accessible.

 Tasos Katopodis/iHeartRadio/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion cares about your mental health.

The entertainer has created a website called "Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too," which offers visitors to the site a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help, among other resources.

