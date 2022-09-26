Megan Thee Stallion creates website for fans that lists mental health resources

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
north-northwest around 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Megan Thee Stallion, seen here performing onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 in December 2021 in Washington, DC, is helping make mental health resources more accessible.
The entertainer has created a website called "Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too," which offers visitors to the site a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, various crisis helplines and places to find substance abuse help, among other resources.
Special attention is also paid to providing resources for members of traditionally marginalized communities. For example, there is a link to a directory that helps members of the LGBTQ community find psychotherapists of color and a section that spotlights organizations like the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and Melanin and Mental Health, which aim to reach members of the Black and Latinx communities.
The site's name comes from a verse in her single "Anxiety."
Last year, Megan Thee Stallion publicly talked about going to therapy after her mom Holly Thomas died of brain cancer in 2019. She appeared on Taraji P. Henson's "Peace of Mind with Taraji" Facebook watch series, where she opened up about needing help.
"Now, in this space, I've lost both of my parents. So now I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' And I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. And it's okay to want to go get therapy," she said.
