Mike Tyson's story hardly suffers from a lack of media exposure, so an effort to create a new limited series around the former heavyweight champ entered the ring facing a high bar. Despite a knockout performance by Trevante Rhodes, "Mike" doesn't consistently clear it, offering an episodic, occasionally too-irreverent tone in seeking to portray not just the boxer but those who passed through his orbit.

Created by Steven Rogers ("I, Tonya"), "Mike" represents an unauthorized depiction of Tyson's life that has drawn the ire of the man himself, culling from not only upon the reported record but Tyson's one-man biographical show, "Undisputed Truth," using Rhodes replicating that material as a kind of interstitial glue to hold the production together.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.