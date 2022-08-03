"Partition" is a track from the singer's 2013 self-titled fifth studio album. In the song, Beyoncé sings that a man "Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown."
The affair between Clinton and then-22-year-old Lewinsky ultimately led to Clinton's impeachment in 1998 and much discussion about consent and abuse of power.
In 2021, Lewinsky told CNN's Jake Tapper that "what's really important to remember in today's world is that we never should have even gotten to a place where consent was a question."
"So it was wholly inappropriate as the most powerful man, my boss, 49 years old," she said. "I was 22, literally just out of college. And I think that the power differentials there are something that I couldn't ever fathom consequences at 22 that I understand obviously so differently at 48."
This week, Beyoncé agreed to scrub from her track "Heated" a reference which is considered demeaning to people with spastic cerebral palsy after there was a public outcry.
CNN has reached out to reps for the singer for comment about Lewinsky's request.
