My Chemical Romance is back together and back with new music.
The group has debuted "The Foundations of Decay," produced by Doug McKean, Gerard Way and guitarist Ray Toro.
The last song the group released was "Fake Your Death," a track they recorded for their unfinished fifth album but instead released on a greatest hits album in 2014.
My Chemical Romance split up just prior to that album.
The group will kick off a reunion tour next week in the UK, then will tour Europe and North America.
