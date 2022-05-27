Netflix added a warning card to "Stranger Things 4" after Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing," the message states. "We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."
The streaming company has also added notes reading: "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and "disturbing images."
Netflix had previously released the first eight minutes of the "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere. The opening scene of the new season shows Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven and several children covered in blood.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman in massacre in Uvalde.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.