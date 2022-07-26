Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child

Nick Cannon is a dad again.
The actor and talk-show host welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Tiesi shared a series of photos from the birth on her verified Instagram account, writing "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth."
"This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," the caption read. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here."
Cannon shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
His youngest child, a son named Zen whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer at the age of five months old.
