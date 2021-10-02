You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

  • Updated
  • 0

Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif passed away Saturday at the age of 66 in Germany.

He was seeking medical treatment in Germany but set to fly to the US for further treatment, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany.

Many fans, politicians, and fellow comedians from all around the world shared their condolences on social media on Saturday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his condolences and wrote: "He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family."

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, tweeted his condolences and wrote that the Pakistani Embassy in Germany is in "constant contact with the accompanying family of late Mr. Shariff."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sophia Saifi reported from Islamabad, Nada Bashir reported in London, and Maija Liisa Ehlinger in Atlanta.

Tags

More Entertainment

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts