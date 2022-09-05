Pat Stay, acclaimed Canadian battle rapper, fatally stabbed

Rapper Pat Stay, pictured here in Toronto in 2015, has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to regional police.

 Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rapper Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to regional police. He was 36.

The incident happened in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning. Police discovered Stay with stab wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.