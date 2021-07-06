Pete Davidson says he's about two years away from removing the last of his tattoos he'd like to forget.
The "Saturday Night Live" recently opened up about the painful and "embarrassing" process, because he can't believe some of the tat choices he's made over the years.
"I've made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing," Davidson says in a new campaign for Smartwater.
"It takes like a month for it to heal. But like it's pretty much off this hand," Davidson told People in an interview published Monday, showing off less-inky hands. "I get my next treatment in like a month or so. They said by the time I'm 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this."
Davidson recently teamed up with the waterline to help launch the first-ever Rehydration Day -- an entire day dedicated to getting Americans rehydrated and replenished after the July 4th weekend.
