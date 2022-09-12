Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 9:19 am
Pete Davidson's younger sister Casey paid tribute over the weekend to their firefighter father, Scott, who died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
Casey Davidson posted a photo of the elder Davidson wearing his New York City Fire Department uniform on her Instagram account.
"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," the caption read. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."
In 2018 then Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw mentioned Davidson's father during an appearance on "SNL."
Davidson had faced backlash after mocking Crenshaw on the show and brought him on to apologize.
In return, Crenshaw said the world must never forget those lost on September 11, which includes the elder Davidson.
"So I'll just say, 'never forget," Crenshaw said before shaking hands with Davidson, who responded by saying "never forget" as well.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, life in the UK will change in a number of ways. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting o…
For Sale: 2 cemetery plots in Fairview Memorial Gardens-$…
New
said:
This is the first article,I read that mention the fact that Herbert (Magic)Williams was a character that Sam once leaped into.
View more
Countessofcoin
said:
Completion date: 2525. If man is still alive.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
HenryHerald.com subscribers can add up to 3 additional users to their existing digital subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.