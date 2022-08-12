Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host the Global Citizen Festival this fall

Priyanka Chopra, here in 2021, will host the upcoming Global Citizen Festival.

 David Wolff/Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be this year's host of the Global Citizen Festival.

The music festival will take place at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City and will feature performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Rosalia and Maneskin.

