The emerging queen of broadcast comedy is set to play the former queen of daytime.
"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson is slated to take on the role of Oprah Winfrey in The Roku Channel's highly anticipated biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," starring Daniel Radcliffe as the musician parodist.
Roku on Tuesday released an image of Brunson as Winfrey, standing alongside Radcliffe in what appears to be a closet filled with colorful Hawaiian shirts.
The biopic will be based on the life of musician "Weird Al" Yankovic, who is famously known for his pop culture parodies and comedic music.
Ahead of the announcement about the casting, Brunson tweeted: "Let's get #weird."
Brunson, 32, recently made history for becoming the first Black woman to earn in a single year three Primetime Emmy nominations in the comedy categories. She is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.
Brunson joins a cast that also includes Rainn Wilson, portraying infamous radio host Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's mom.
The film will premiere in the fall.
