Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in "Field of Dreams" and the Martin Scorsese mob classic "Goodfellas," has died.
He was 67.
"Ray was working on a project in the Dominican republic called 'Dangerous Waters' when he passed. He passed in his sleep. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo," his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.
This story is developing...
