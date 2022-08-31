Richard Roat, an actor who amassed an impressive list of credits appearing in dozens of iconic television shows from the early '60s to the mid-2000s, died earlier this month, according to an obituary from his family published in the Los Angeles Times. He was 89.

Roat was well known for his regular role on the daytime soap opera "The Doctors," playing Dr. Jerry Chandler. After that project, he went on to consistent work as a character actor, with a body of credits that spanned five decades of television, from "Hawaii Five-O" and "Columbo" in the 70s to "Cold Case" and "24" in the mid-aughts.

