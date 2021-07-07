Robert Downey Jr. is paying tribute to his father, Robert Downey Sr., who died Tuesday. He was 85.
"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."
Downey Sr. was an actor and filmmaker best known for "Putney Swope" and "Greaser's Palace." He also appeared in "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "To Live and Die in L.A."
Along with Downey Jr., he also had a daughter, Allyson.
Downey Jr. appeared in two films directed by his father, including as a child in a film in which humans portrayed dogs in 1970's "Pound," and later in the 1990 comedy, "Too Much Sun."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.