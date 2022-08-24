John McAfee was a strange, eccentric figure, who helpfully allowed cameras to chronicle almost every beat of his frenzied, paranoia-filled flight from the authorities. Yet "Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee" suffers from zooming in too close on its subject, leaving a documentary that's chaotic and exhausting but offers less enlightenment than a more sober approach might have yielded.

Director Charles Russell draws upon footage shot by Vice reporter Rocco Castoro and cameraman Robert King beginning in 2012, when they joined up with the wealthy antivirus software pioneer (whose company bears his name) while he was on the run from law enforcement in Belize, suspected in the murder of his neighbor, Gregory Faull. To reinforce how bonkers everything here is, their dispute had centered on McAfee's dogs barking at Faull's pet parrot.

