Martin told the Hollywood Reporter he will be ready to slow down somewhat once his Emmy-nominated comedy wraps up. But for a man who's been working for nearly all of his adult life, it's easier said than done.
"When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek out others," the comedian said. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Even before his latest series aired in 2021, Martin had kept busy: Since 2015, he's regularly toured with Short, and his play, "Meteor Shower," briefly ran on Broadway in 2017. And in 2013, he had a child -- his first -- at age 67.
Still, he's not quite ready to call it quits completely: Martin said he's "really not interested in retiring ... but (he) he would just work a little less. Maybe."
Whether he'll leave our screens for good one day remains to be seen, but Martin has more projects lined up, including the third season of "Only Murders" and a new memoir due out later this year. And he'll keep touring with Short, he said, until it stops being fun, if ever.
