Coming off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind "Stranger Things" has revealed a clue for show's fifth and final season.

The writers behind the Netflix drama posted a photo of a dry-erase whiteboard with the caption, "Grid Stage." On it were boxes with eight columns titled for each episode, suggesting there will be eight episodes in all for the last season.

