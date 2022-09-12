"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" emerged as returning champions at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, on a night that tilted toward repeat winners while spreading the wealth in a way that appeared to celebrate diversity among talent, platforms and content.

After Netflix's record-tying performance in 2021, HBO reasserted its dominance in its now-annual battle with Netflix for supremacy in the realm of prestige TV. The pay network was led by the limited series "The White Lotus," whose five awards on Monday night -- coupled with a handful of technical prizes at the earlier Creative Arts ceremonies -- let it check out with 10 overall wins this season, more than any other program.

