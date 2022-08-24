Sylvester Stallone says he and Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately addressing' their divorce

Jennifer Flavin, left, and Sylvester Stallone arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are "amicably and privately" divorcing.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are "amicably and privately" divorcing.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to CNN.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.