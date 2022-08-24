Sylvester Stallone says he and Jennifer Flavin are 'amicably and privately addressing' their divorce

Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are "amicably and privately" divorcing.
"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to CNN.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are "amicably and privately" divorcing.
"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement to CNN.
Flavin filed her petition in Palm Beach County, Florida on Friday, "for dissolution of marriage and other relief," according to People. The two wed in 1997.
"While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," Flavin told the publication. "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
The two recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They share three daughters together, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Giving Assistant curated a list of six iconic examples of product placement on TV from a variety of sources, including both paid and unpaid sponsorships. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GARAGE SALE Friday & Saturday August 26rh & 27th …
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
FOR SALE 2007 Harley Davidson Custom Sportster 1200 CC. S…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.