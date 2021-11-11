It was a special night for T.J. Osborne.
He and his brother John perform as the Brothers Osborne and won vocal duo of the year at the 2021 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
It was their fourth time taking home that trophy.
T.J. Osborne, who publicly shared for the first time in February that he is gay, kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura after the win was announced whle his brother kissed his wife, Lucie Silvas.
"I tell you, every time we have won this award, it has never, ever ceased to be extremely shocking," T.J. Osborne said.
He then thanked everyone, including the voters.
"It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally," Osborne said. "And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.