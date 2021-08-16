...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Georgia, east central
Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest
Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas,
in central Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe,
Peach and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry,
Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South
Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray,
Paulding and Polk. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta,
Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike,
Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson
and Webster.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. 2-5" of rain is expected through
the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy
rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash
flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may
cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may
exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
