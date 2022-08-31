Having invested hundreds of millions in mounting a series version of "The Lord of the Rings," Amazon has gotten its money's worth in production values but not storytelling, with a handsome prequel that could leave all but the most devoted Hobbits feeling more bored than lord. "The Rings of Power" should be a source of considerable curiosity, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, this seems undeserving to rule them all.

Indeed, some of "The Rings of Power's" shortcomings echo those of HBO's lavish "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which burns brighter by comparison. Based on the initial episodes, the gap between the characters audiences got to know in Peter Jackson's trilogy and their ancestral counterparts feels even more pronounced.

