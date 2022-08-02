With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Henry County that are educational and fun.
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
- Address: 712 L G Griffin Rd, Locust Grove
- Hours: 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday-Saturday
- Website: noahs-ark.org
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Educational Sanctuary for over 1,500 exotic animals as well as farm animals. The sanctuary offers self-guided as well as educational field trip tours.
Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA)
- Address: 1315 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
- Hours: 12 pm to 7 pm Wednesday-Sunday
- Website: museumofdesign.org
The Museum of Design Atlanta is located in the Midtown Arts District near the High Museum of Art. They offer exhibits tours and hands-on workshops year round for K-12 school groups, summer camps and community youth organizations.
Field trip options include 3D design, web design, learning from nature and more. To see the full list of field trip options, visit their website
The Wylde Center
- Address: 435 Oakview Rd, Decatur
- Hours: 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday
- Website: wyldecenter.org
The Wylde Center was founded in 1997 out of a need to provide opportunities to experience nature in an urban environment. They provide one of the largest youth environmental and science education programs in metro-Atlanta, including the Decatur Farm to School program, Atlanta Farm to School, Healthy Living by Healthy Growing at the Decatur Housing Authority, and science program and field trips linked to Common Core standards.
Educational experiences include outdoor and virtual field trips and in-school visits. Interactive classes are led by highly trained and enthusiastic environmental educators. As students encounter the gardens, streams, and woodlands, they learn to think critically, creatively, and responsibly about the world around them.
Panola Mountain State Park
- Address: 2620 Georgia 155 SW, Stockbridge
- Hours: 8 am to 7 pm Monday-Sunday
- Website: gastateparks.org/PanolaMountain
Panola Mountain is a 100-acre granite outcrop similar to Stone Mountain, but smaller and much more pristine. Park visitors will see the outcrop and its rare ecosystem just as Native Americans did centuries ago.
Groups can make reservations for ranger-led hikes to get a full educational experience. The park also provides programming for younger grade level including experiences in Stream Ecology, Tree Canopy Ecology and Habitat Dynamics.
National Archives at Atlanta
- Address: 5780 Jonesboro Road, Morrow
- Hours: 9 am to 4 pm Monday-Friday
- Website: archives.gov/atlanta
The archives house over 180,000 cubic feet of microfilm and textual records, as well as maps, photographs, and architectural drawings. The national archives allow for individuals over the age of 14 to plan research visits. For those looking to dive deeper into certain historical topics, the archives also provide online exhibits.
Center for Puppetry Arts
- Address: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta
- Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday-Friday, 10 am to 5 pm Saturdays, 12 pm to 5 pm Sundays
- Website: puppet.org
The Center for Puppetry Arts is a unique cultural treasure. Since 1978, the Center has introduced millions of visitors to the wonder and art of puppetry and has touched the lives of many through enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and the hands-on Museum, as well as Digital Learning and Outreach Programs.
The center offers field trip programming that allows school groups to attend a performance, participate in a workshop, visit the museum or participate in a digital experience.
