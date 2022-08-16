Viola Davis to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Viola Davis, seen here in 2021, has been cast in a prequel to "The Hunger Games."

 ABC/Walt Disney Television/ABC via Getty Images

Viola Davis has been cast as a villain in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

The film's official Instagram released the news on Monday. The Oscar winner will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

