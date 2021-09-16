Wendy Williams tests positive for Covid-19

Production on Wendy Williams eponymous daytime talk show has been postponed as she recovers from a breakthrough case of Covid-19.
An announcement posted Wednesday on her show's verified Instagram account reads, "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19."
"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the statement read. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."
A case is described as "breakthrough" when a person is fully vaccinated but still gets infected with Covid-19.
In a statement posted last week on the show's account, it had been announced that Williams was canceling "her promotional activities" as she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues" and "undergoing further evaluations."
Last year she took a break while dealing with Graves' disease.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.