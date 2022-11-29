Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'

Will Smith appears Monday night on "The Daily Show."

 From Comedy Central

Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on "The Daily Show."

While promoting his forthcoming film "Emancipation," Smith called it "a horrific night" and said he "lost it" when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

