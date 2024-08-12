...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday August 13...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday August 13.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone and/or particle pollution, and people with heart or lung
disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late
afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County’s first charter school, the Excelsior Village Academies, opened for the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 5. The charter school’s campus is located on Ga. Highway 155 and spans 37 acres in Stockbridge. It is open for enrollment to students currently in kindergarten to eighth grade who reside within the school districts of Henry County, Clayton County, DeKalb County and Fulton County, as well as Atlanta Public Schools.
The work to open a tuition-free charter school in Henry County started in 2022 under the leadership of Michelle Flowers. Flowers has spent the last 15 years working as an educator and administrator at preparatory charter schools most recently in Atlanta. She founded the Excelsior Village Academies with a vision to transform education and communities by actively working to advance equity in schools.
