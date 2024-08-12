STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County’s first charter school, the Excelsior Village Academies, opened for the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 5. The charter school’s campus is located on Ga. Highway 155 and spans 37 acres in Stockbridge. It is open for enrollment to students currently in kindergarten to eighth grade who reside within the school districts of Henry County, Clayton County, DeKalb County and Fulton County, as well as Atlanta Public Schools.

The work to open a tuition-free charter school in Henry County started in 2022 under the leadership of Michelle Flowers. Flowers has spent the last 15 years working as an educator and administrator at preparatory charter schools most recently in Atlanta. She founded the Excelsior Village Academies with a vision to transform education and communities by actively working to advance equity in schools.

