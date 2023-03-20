CONYERS — Three members of a Rockdale County family were killed early Monday morning by another relative in an apparent domestic dispute in the Honey Creek subdivision.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a two-story brick home in the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Lane shortly after midnight Monday. Upon arrival they found three people deceased from gunshot wounds — a 51-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. The three are all family members, but authorities have not yet released their names or their relationship to one another.

