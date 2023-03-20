...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas outside the higher elevations of
North Georgia are most likely to see freezing conditions
between 2 AM and 9 AM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — Three members of a Rockdale County family were killed early Monday morning by another relative in an apparent domestic dispute in the Honey Creek subdivision.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a two-story brick home in the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Lane shortly after midnight Monday. Upon arrival they found three people deceased from gunshot wounds — a 51-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. The three are all family members, but authorities have not yet released their names or their relationship to one another.
Lt. LeJohn Tate, chief of staff for the Sheriff’s Office, said another family member, 21-year-old Jailon Gray was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He faces three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of felony murder.
Tate said a handgun was used in the shootings and that it was the only gun believed to have been fired in the incident.
