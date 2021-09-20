STOCKBRIDGE - The intricate stories of four depressed and troubled men came into the open when an original play, “Shaken,“ was presented Saturday at Ambassador for Christ Church.
Donald Gray of Gray Productions, wrote and directed the Christian-based presentation that showed a glimpse into the lives of men who find themselves in hard-pressed situations.
“A lot of men have had their lives shaken in some way or another," Gray said, naming snares such as society, financial, family and other hardships. “I wanted to show men that regardless of the challenges, they can still overcome.”
The cast included Pierre McElhaney, who played Pastor Brown, a helpful man with a hidden secret: J-Nibb as Jess, a successful man who is struggling with alcohol and anger management; Isaac Alford as Ty, serving time in jail, looking for a father figure he never had; and Adrian Pollard as Luke, a homeless alcoholic dealing with the absence of his father.
“A lot of the time we as men, even we as people, hold secrets that will ultimately hurt or affect loved ones,” Gray said. “But we have to be willing to be honest and forgive others and ourselves.”
