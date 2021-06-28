ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging residents to practice extreme caution this Fourth of July when celebrating with fireworks.
“Independence Day is a time of celebration and rejoicing in the founding of our country,” said King. “While it is a great time to get together with friends and family, it can also be dangerous if certain safety tips are not followed to avoid fires and severe injuries commonly associated with fireworks.”
Up to three-fourths of all fireworks injuries occur during the four-week period surrounding Independence Day. On the Fourth of July itself, fireworks start more fires nationwide than all other causes combined. These fires cause an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage. Approximately 7,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms every year for fireworks-related injuries, most of which involve children.
When using fireworks this Fourth of July, please practice the following safety tips:
• Always read the labels and follow the directions for each specific type of firework
• Light fireworks outdoors and a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards
• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks
• Do not give fireworks to small children
• Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities
• If injuries and damages do occur, call 911
• Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby
If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display.
For additional safety tips, information on fireworks licensing, and much more, visit our Fireworks FAQ page. For more on laws governing the use of fireworks in Georgia, please contact your local police or fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.