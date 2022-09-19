4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, CDC finds

According to a new report, the vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the United States are preventable.

 Ian Waldie/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

For more than 4 out of 5 women who died during pregnancy, during delivery or up to a year postpartum — more than 84% — death could have been avoided with “reasonable changes” by health care providers, the community, the patient or others.

