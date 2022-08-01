53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination

Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids. Products included in the recall include some branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the recall said.
No illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported, the company said. People who have purchased the recalled products are asked to throw them out or return them for a refund.
Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, meningitis, and seizures in infants.
The recall does not include products manufactured for children younger than 1.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
To have your pet featured in this weekly collection, upload a photo of your pet via our Facebook page on Fridays! Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.