53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination

Dozens of beverage products, including some branded Premier Protein, have been recalled due to possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.

The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids. Products included in the recall include some branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the recall said.

